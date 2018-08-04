Camp Verde football joins new 2A Verde region

Camp Verde High football finds itself in a new region but playing a schedule that head coach Rick Walsworth said is equitable.

The Cowboys play nine regular season games and four home games. CV’s schedule is mostly charter schools with some familiar faces thrown in.

“It’s an equitable schedule, teams that we should be playing, pretty much across the board,” Walsworth said. “There aren’t any private schools from Phoenix that we’re playing.”

Their original week 10 game was Joy Christian, who dropped football and have since moved to the CAA. JC won two state championships in their short history (since 2009), the latest being in 2015, but went 0-8 in 2016 and 1-9 last year.

“That’s how quickly the tide can turn in 2A sometimes,” Walsworth said.

In the AIA’s initial 2018-2020 alignments the Cowboys remained in the 2A Central but the 2A regions were since reconfigured. Though the other Cowboy team sports remain in the 2A Central.

“The AIA adjusted regions for football across the board,” Walsworth said. “Some of the schools that we play in soccer and basketball, they don’t play football. Northland Prep doesn’t play football. Some of the schools play soccer in the winter. That probably accounts for some.”

Camp Verde is now in the 2A Verde. The other 2A region names are Little Colorado, Black, San Pedro, Agua Fria, Salt and Gila. Originally they were called North, East, South, West, Central, Metro and Valley.

“You have concerns with football competition wise that you don’t have with any other sport,” Walsworth said. “I mean if a really good basketball team plays a not so good basketball team then somebody loses by 50 points, nobody goes to the hospital. If a really good baseball team plays a not good baseball team then the game’s over after five innings of whatever. In football you gotta play the whole game and they’re trying to do things to give everybody schedules where they can compete.”

Camp Verde’s schedule is filled with unfamiliar teams, like a couple moving up from 8-man football and one from the Canyon Athletic Association

“Out of the first six games, we don’t know anything about four of them,” Walsworth said.

Although Sedona Red Rock is no longer in Camp Verde’s region, they do play the Scorpions this year.

“Those games are competitive, there’s not reason not to play rivals that are in the same class when they’re competitive games,” Walsworth said. “I think that’s a game that everybody wants to play. It’s not a rivalry game if it’s not competitive but these two schools have been really competitive. Over the last eight years it’s been four to four.”



at Scottsdale Prep

Aug. 24

Mascot: Spartans

Location: Scottsdale

Region: 2A Salt

2017 record: 0-10

Fun fact: Scottsdale Prep is part of the Great Hearts Academies network of prep schools, which is 15,000 students in Arizona and Texas.

vs. Heritage Academy Laveen

Aug. 31

Mascot: Heroes

Location: Laveen

Region: 2A Agua Fria

2017 record: --

Fun fact: Last year in the CAA, Heritage Academy Laveen played eight games and six of them had “academy” in their name.

at Chino Valley

Sept. 7

Mascot: Cougars

Location: Chino Valley

Region: 3A West

2017 record: 4-6

Fun fact: Camp Verde leads the rivalry series 12-11.

vs. Valley Lutheran

Sept. 14

Mascot: Flames

Location: Phoenix

Region: 2A Salt

2017 record: 4-4 (8-man football)

Fun fact: On Oct. 28 2010 VL played a mini playoff with Salome and Orme to break the three-way tie in the 1A West Region. Valley Lutheran won it, going 2-0.

at Sedona Red Rock

Sept. 21

Mascot: Scorpions

Location: Sedona

Region: 2A Salt

2017 record: 0-9

Fun fact: Walsworth went 2-2 against Camp Verde when he coached the Scorpions from 2010-2013, winning his last two games.

vs. Glendale Prep

Sept. 28

Mascot: Griffins

Location: Peoria

Region: 2A Verde

2017 record: 4-6

Fun fact: GP plays home games this year at Glendale Apollo and Phoenix Cortez but the location of their game against Valley Lutheran is unknown.

vs. Parker

Oct. 5

Mascot: Broncs

Location: Parker

Region: 2A Verde

2017 record: 5-4

Fun fact: The winner of Parker’s rivalry game against Wickenburg gets the firefighter’s axe. The Broncs won it last year.



at Tonopah Valley

Oct. 12

Mascot: Phoenix

Location: Tonopah

Region: 2A Verde

2017 record: 5-4

Fun fact: Last year against Sedona Red Rock the Phoenix set a school rushing record: 595 yards.

at Trivium Prep

Oct. 19

Mascot: Crimson Knights

Location: Goodyear

Region: 2A Verde

2017 record: 8-2 (8-man football)

Fun fact: This is TP’s third season of football and first playing 11-man football.