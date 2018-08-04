Central Barber Shop serves Cottonwood for 40 years

Nancy Griggsby, the owner of Central Barber Shop located in the Food City Plaza, is celebrating the business’ 40th anniversary in Cottonwood this month.

The shop gives haircuts for men, women and children, beard trims with hot lather and face shaves, traditional “barbering.” The original owner opened the barber shop in 1978.

Griggsby said she has been in the hair trade for 46 years and bought the Central Barber Shop Dec. 1, 2002. She bought the business from the original owner, she said.

There are six people in the barber shop to cut hair including herself, the owner, said Griggsby, adding that her barbers are very experienced. She uses Johhny B. hair products, she said.

Griggsby said she has stayed in the business so long because she enjoys cutting hair. “I’ve been doing this for 40-something years.”

“I have not done anything else my whole life,” she said.

Central Barber Shop is located at 1414 East. State Route 89A, Cottonwood. (928) 634-3082.