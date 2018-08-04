Fort Verde Days K Runs promote health, fitness

CAMP VERDE – Camp Verde has had its share of running events, such as the Jacob Teague Run, Bea Richmond Run and Relay for Life.

This year, Camp Verde has partnered with StartLine Racing to put on a 10k run on Oct. 13 in conjunction with the annual Fort Verde Days.

It’s called the Fort Verde Days K Runs, according to Steve Ayers, not only because there’s a 10k, 5k and 3k, but also because it’s sponsored by the Camp Verde Kiwanis as a fundraiser for Camp Verde-area children’s programs and scholarships.

“The idea behind this is that Kiwanis does a handful of small events to fund our programs, including Christmas tree sales, the Fort Verde Days pamphlet, the pancake breakfast, and our Adopt-a-Family fundraiser,” Ayers said. “We have found that our request for funds exceeds our ability to provide help.”

So the Kiwanis considered a few different ideas before the group decided that a run “would make a lot of sense.”

“It promotes health and fitness, which is good because we want to get the area’s kids involved in the run,” Ayers said.

Runners ages 16 and younger can participate for only $10, Ayers said, “to make it affordable.”

Veterans Memorial Park

With staggered starts, the race- each race – will both start and end at Veterans Memorial Park below Cliff Castle Casino Hotel on Montezuma Castle Highway.

The 10k will start at 8 a.m., the 5k at 8:15 a.m., and the 3k at 8:20 a.m. The award ceremony will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m.

For the 10k run, participants will run to just behind the old Circle K at the Y intersection and back. The 5k is from Veterans Park to Camp Lincoln Road and back. The 3k run is from the park to Arena del Loma Road and back.

Annual series

Ayers said that he “would love to see Camp Verde join with other area races to make this more of an annual series.”

“To draw people into Camp Verde, such as the Sedona Marathon, the Brian Mickelsen Run, the Loven Family Run,” Ayers said.

Which is where StartLine Racing comes in. “It takes a lot of work to organize a run,” Ayers said.

StartLine Racing provides the timing equipment, vests, registration, snacks, water, “all those things that make a race a race,” Ayers said.

Gender and age bracket winners will receive a medal, Ayers said. Each participant regardless of finish will receive a souvenir medal and a t-shirt.

All participants will receive a custom event medal, custom event tech shirt. Age group awards will be given out for the top-three in all age groups for the 10k and 5k events. Age groups are as follows: 8 and younger, 9-10, 11-13, 14-17, 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75 and older.

A pre-race and post-race Runner’s Brunch with bagels, fruit, water and Gatorade is available for all participants.

Registration

Race Day registration will start at 7 a.m. at Veteran’s Park, and runners can pay with either cash, check or credit card.

Though wheelchairs, strollers, wagons and leashed pets are welcome, no roller blades, skateboards or motorized devices are allowed on the run or walk courses.

Through Oct. 5, visit https://raceroster.com/events/2018/18987/fort-verde-days-k-runs to register online for either the 10k run for $40, the 5k run for $20 or the 3k run for $15. After Oct. 5, cost for each race is an additional $10.

Or click onto the link at the website to register by mail.

