Seth Collins trial set to begin mid-August

The trial for 47-year-old Seth Collins of Cottonwood is set to begin Aug. 15 at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde.

Collins is charged with 23 counts relating to a November 2014 traffic crash on State Route 260.

Some of the final preparations for the trial took place Friday morning, Aug. 3, during an evidentiary hearing at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott.

Though the trial is scheduled for 15 days, Judge Jeffrey Paupore, who is overseeing the case, stated he is unsure exactly how long the trial will take to conclude. There will be a 12-person jury deciding Collin’s fate.

Collins was arrested in 2015 after an investigation concluded his truck collided with a van carrying eight people – three of which were children. He is also facing dangerous drug possession and paraphernalia charges.

A settlement conference is scheduled Aug. 10, 1:30 p.m., in the Verde Courtroom Room 226, before Judge Paupore.

Yavapai County Deputy County Attorney Patti Wortman is prosecuting the case.

Collins is being represented by attorney Stephanie Willison.