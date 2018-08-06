Creative Gateways presents ‘The Gnarly Root Project: Spotlight on Gerry Quotskuyva’

One of the great joys of visiting Creative Gateways Open Studios and Gallery is being able to experience the work of a diverse range of local artists. Each of its five resident artists work in different mediums and have a unique perspective shaped by personal experience.

This August, Creative Gateways celebrates Gerry Quotskuyva in his new exhibit “The Gnarly Root Project - the Journey of a Wooden Spirit.” Join him for the opening reception, Friday, August 10th, from 5-8 p.m., at Creative Gateways.

Gerry Quotskuyva creates bronze sculptures and mixed media paintings but is best known for his Katsinam/Kachina dolls, which he has been making for nearly 25 years. One of his newest projects will be a 4 foot tall carved sculpture created from a single cottonwood root.

This piece, though in the beginning stages of carving, has been in the making for over 14 years; Gerry has been waiting for the wood to cure and develop the right consistency of dryness best for carving. This piece will utilize his style of Hopi kachina dolls and create a symbolic piece themed around matriarchal cultures. His goal is to have this work completed by the end of December and work on it while he is gone at his Rollin and Mary Ella King Native Artist Fellowship hosted by the School for Advanced Research (SAR) in Santa Fe.

Creative Gateways Open Studios & Gallery is a collective of artist studios and shared gallery space in Sedona, Arizona. Its working studios are open to all, and visitors are welcome to drop in at any time to meet the artists and engage with the creative process.

The intention is to create an open community where cross-pollination of ideas and spontaneous collaborations can flourish. The gallery space showcases the innovative and lively work that results from this very special environment, for visitors to discover, explore, and take home with them.

Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd. in Sedona and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Creative Gateways, visit www.CreativeGateways.com or call 928-862-4440.