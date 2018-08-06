Visionary guitarists William Eaton, Anthony Mazzella, and Fitzhugh Jenkins join forces as the “Electric Harp Guitar Group” (EHGG) to perform a concert on their unique electric harp guitars on Saturday, August 11 at 7 p.m. at the Mary Fisher Theatre in Sedona.

A local phenomenon with international experience, ‘EHGG’ combines individual virtuosity with ensemble sensibility to create instrumental compositions, drawn from transcendental world, jazz, rock and new age genres.

After more than a decade of collaborating and performing “the group has found its collective voice, and is getting to a new level of musicianship,” Fitzhugh Jenkins remarked.

“What is most satisfying is how the group has learned to meld the three instruments into one cohesive sonic texture,” William Eaton commented. “Each moment is a practice of supporting each other’s efforts to compliment the open tunings, rhythms, melodies, percussive tapping, and unique timbre of each instrument.”

Anthony Mazzella added, “The improvised nature of our approach allows us the freedom to explore new ideas. Both rehearsal and concert is an experience of finding the spark and magic of what is being created in the moment.”

The trio formed after luthier William Eaton designed the first proto-type electric harp guitar. A long-time fan of Anthony Mazzella and Fitzhugh Jenkins, Eaton invited them to try out the new instrument and join together to create the Electric Harp Guitar Group.

After several months of rehearsal the trio spent time at Wisdom Tree Studios in Sedona to record their self-titled “Electric Harp Guitar Group,” which was honored as one of the ‘Top 25 ‘Essential CD’s by Echoes’ — an internationally syndicated radio program.

Each musician brings diverse talent and creative technique to the ensemble.

Anthony Mazzella is recognized as one of the most innovative and technically proficient guitar players in the world and is a local favorite.

Fitzhugh Jenkins is renowned for his versatility on acoustic, classical, electric and bass guitars and his career has taken him around the world.

William Eaton is an Arizona legend, a four-time GRAMMY nominee and long time recording artist for Canyon Records.

To see videos and hear music of the group search Electric Harp Guitar Group on youtube.

The Electric Harp Guitar Group always sells out their shows, so grab your tickets early and come enjoy a special evening of electric harp guitar music on Saturday, August 11, at 7 p.m., at the Mary Fisher Theatre.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 day of the show. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.