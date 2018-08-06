New Mexico rockers The Big Spank return to Cottonwood Main Stage

August 10, sees the return of Albuquerque’s The Big Spank. Based in New Mexico, The Big Spank composes and performs with an original musical style that can be loosely described as “Funky-Latin-Punkish-Ska-Pop.”

The band has been performing across the Southwest since 1998, living a self-described “gypsy-lifestyle” in a converted school bus and touring full time, spreading their love in the form of feel-good tunes that “beg, borrow, and steal” from ska, rock, soul, R&B, hip hop, death metal, polka, Norteño and other genres.

The band is becoming well-known in the Southwest for their stage antics and high-energy live performances. The band will be joined by San Diego’s electronic Latin dance band Tesque Revolt and local favorite DJ Nick J.

The show is $5 with doors at 8pm and the music beginning at 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 11, has a “birthday bash like no other” with “The Plus Sized Barbie Drag Show and Male Revue.”

The evening is a birthday celebration for Arizona legend, Aimee V Justice. Always a crowd favorite, the evening presents a host of drag queens, sexy male dancers, laughs, and great times.

The entertainment begins at 9 p.m. There is a $5 cover at the door.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 p.m. Tuesdays are more Karaoke at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7 p.m. Thursdays has Trivia with Brett and Candy at 7:30 p.m. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays.

All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.