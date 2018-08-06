The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new film “First Reformed” — starring Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried — showing Aug. 10-16 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The pastor of a small New England church spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an unstable environmental activist and his pregnant wife in this new taut thriller, “First Reformed.”

Reverend Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke) is a solitary, middle-aged parish pastor at a small Dutch Reform church in upstate New York on the cusp of celebrating its 250th anniversary. Once a stop on the Underground Railroad, the church is now a tourist attraction catering to a dwindling congregation, eclipsed by its nearby parent church, Abundant Life, with its state-of-the-art facilities and 5,000-strong flock.

When a pregnant parishioner (Amanda Seyfried) asks Reverend Toller to counsel her husband, a radical environmentalist, the clergyman finds himself plunged into his own tormented past, and equally despairing future, until he finds redemption in an act of a grandiose, edge-of-your-seat nature.

From writer-director Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver; American Gigolo; Affliction) comes a gripping thriller about a crisis of faith that is at once personal, political, and planetary.

“A fierce film by Paul Schrader, one of the crucial creators of modern cinema.” — The New Yorker

“First Reformed” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 10-16. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 12; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 13, 15 and 16.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.