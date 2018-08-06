Kudos logo

Sedona Film Festival presents ‘First Reformed’ premiere Aug. 10-16

he pastor of a small New England church spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an unstable environmental activist and his pregnant wife in this new taut thriller, “First Reformed”. The film, by Paul Schrader, stars Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried.

Originally Published: August 6, 2018 9:02 a.m.
The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new film “First Reformed” — starring Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried — showing Aug. 10-16 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The pastor of a small New England church spirals out of control after a soul-shaking encounter with an unstable environmental activist and his pregnant wife in this new taut thriller, “First Reformed.”

Reverend Ernst Toller (Ethan Hawke) is a solitary, middle-aged parish pastor at a small Dutch Reform church in upstate New York on the cusp of celebrating its 250th anniversary. Once a stop on the Underground Railroad, the church is now a tourist attraction catering to a dwindling congregation, eclipsed by its nearby parent church, Abundant Life, with its state-of-the-art facilities and 5,000-strong flock.

When a pregnant parishioner (Amanda Seyfried) asks Reverend Toller to counsel her husband, a radical environmentalist, the clergyman finds himself plunged into his own tormented past, and equally despairing future, until he finds redemption in an act of a grandiose, edge-of-your-seat nature.

From writer-director Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver; American Gigolo; Affliction) comes a gripping thriller about a crisis of faith that is at once personal, political, and planetary.

“A fierce film by Paul Schrader, one of the crucial creators of modern cinema.” — The New Yorker

“First Reformed” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 10-16. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 12; and 4 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 13, 15 and 16.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.