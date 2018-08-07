Cottonwood City Manager search update

Last week, Cottonwood City Council recently met with leaders of the Novak Group, a firm hired to assist in the city manager search.
Council members were each interviewed by Jennifer Reichelt, one of the leaders of the firm. City department leaders were also interviewed to gather input to inform their search process.
All current council members are being involved in the process as current City Manager Doug Bartosh’ retirement occurs shortly after this upcoming election.
