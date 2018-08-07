Cottonwood Fire & Medical Department responds to trailer fire at Cottonwood Transfer Station

COTTONWOOD -- Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department responded to the Cottonwood Transfer Station on West Mingus Avenue for a report of a trailer on fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that a large trailer at the transfer station containing compacted garbage was on fire. The fire was producing a large volume of smoke visible throughout the Cottonwood area.

It took firefighters almost two hours to completely extinguish the fire. Initial investigation indicated that fire probably is the result of smoldering material discarded in garbage and deposited at the transfer station.

Information provided by Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department