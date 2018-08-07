Crews extinguish 6-acre fire off 89A between Clarkdale and Jerome

Verde Valley Fire District crews from Station 36 spotted a wildland fire from in the area of State Route 89A between Jerome and Clarkdale Tuesday at about 10:45 a.m., reported Fire Chief Nazih Hazime.

Chief Hazime said crews arrived to find about 6 acres of active fire burning through low-to-medium wildland fuel.



“Crews were able to control and quickly establish division around the fire before spreading further. There were two homes threated but were protected by fire crews. Cause of the fire is unknown,” said Chief Hazime.

Fire crews were on scene for approximately two hours. Assisting VVFD was Cottonwood Fire Medical Department, Jerome Fire Department, Verde Valley Ambulance Company, Clarkdale Police Department, and Jerome Police Department.



“There were no injuries; however a rehabilitation unit from VVAC was called in to monitor the firefighters and keeping them hydrated,” said Chief Hazime. “Overall 89A was closed for approximately 1.5 hours between Jerome and Clarkdale. The scene was left with Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.”

- Information provided by Verde Valley Fire District.