Lightning possible cause of house fire in Verde Village

VERDE VILLAGE -- Wednesday at about 1:40 p.m., the Verde Valley Fire Dept. responded to a report of an attic fire due to a possible lightning strike in the 1700 block of Contention Lane.

“Once on scene,” explained Fire Chief Nazih Hazime, “crews found heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic of the home. Battalion 3 established incident command and up graded the assignment to working fire protocol. Verde Valley Fire crews with the help of Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department crews made a fast interior offensive attack on the fire stopping any more structural loss and gaining fire control. Fire crews were then able to transition into salvage and overhaul activities and tried to cover the homeowner’s property to prevent further damage. Verde Valley Fire was assisted by Cottonwood Fire and Medical Department, Verde Valley Ambulance Company, and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District, YCSO, and ACT.”

Due to the extent of the fire damage the home owner was displaced with relatives, said Chief Hazime.

- Information provided by Verde Valley Fire District.