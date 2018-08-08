Western Light: Rufus Hummingbird

You know the summer is starting to wind down when you see Rufus hummingbirds at your feeder. The feisty little copper-colored birds often make staging stops on their migration back to Mexico, and they may take up residence at a feeder for a few days or weeks. They're known to be one of the fiercest hummers, guarding feeders jealously, running off any other hummers, even ones much larger than they are. If your feeder should happen to attract more than one Rufus, that's when the real hummer wars begin!
Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.
