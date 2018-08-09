Marauders voted second in preseason football Grand Canyon media poll

Mingus Union football was selected to finished second in the inaugural Grand Canyon Media Poll.

Journalists that cover the seven teams in the Grand Canyon Region voted Bradshaw Mountain first in the preseason poll.

The Bears edged the Marauders 67 points to 63 and with five first place votes compared to Mingus Union’s four. Prescott was third with 60 points and two first place votes.

Bradshaw Mountain started last season 0-5 before shocking Mingus Union 45-16 and winning four straight. The Bears finished 4-6 in head coach Chuck Moller’s first season after they lost 44-27 to Prescott in the season finale,

Photo Gallery Mingus Football 4 Way Scrimmage 080818 On Aug. 8, Mingus Union football hosted a 4-way scrimmage, playing against Phoenix Central and Phoenix Trevor G. Browne. VVN/James Kelley

Last year despite being dominated by juniors, Mingus Union won the Grand Canyon title, their 20th region or section championship. The Marauders went 0-4 in their non-region games, which were against the No. 1, 3, 5 and 8 seeds in the state tournament but went 5-1 in Grand Canyon play.

Flagstaff was picked to finished fourth with 47 points. Lee Williams, Mohave and Coconino were selected to bring up the rear again.

Mingus Union’s path to repeat is a difficult one, they only have two home region games and four on the road, finished the season at Flagstaff and then at Prescott. However they do play Bradshaw Mountain at home, on Oct. 12.