Page Springs Cellars supports non-profits

Eric and Gayle Glomski of Page Springs Cellars presented a $20,000 check to three regional nonprofits in a ceremony at Page Springs Cellars in Cornville Wednesday. Prescott Creeks Preservation Association, Friends of the Verde River, and Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters were beneficiaries of the 2018 Tilted Earth Festival Silent Auction. Representatives from the three organizations, Michael Byrd, Executive Director for Prescott Creeks, Laura Jones, Community Engagement, Coordinator for Friends of the Verde River, and Erin Mabery, Big Brothers Big Sisters Verde Valley Executive Director were on-hand at a check presentation ceremony. The total contributions of $20,000 shared between the three organizations will boost their efforts in enhancing the lives of young people, building awareness and appreciation for local waterways and natural areas, as well as making on-the-ground-improvements in Yavapai County. Save the date for the 2019 Tilted Earth Festival on June 21 and 22.

