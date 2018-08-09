Verde Valley travel writer Roger Naylor inducted into Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame

Local author and travel writer Roger Naylor has kept busy this summer. Not only with writing projects but also with trips to the Valley of the Sun for recognition of his work.

On July 19, Naylor attended the Governor’s Tourism Awards Gala at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa where he was inducted into the Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame. The honor was bestowed “for his tireless work telling the story of Arizona’s incredible people and places.”

“It came as a total shock,” said Naylor. “They kept inviting me to attend this gala and I kept politely declining because I’m not really a gala kind of guy. Finally, someone called to say they wanted to acknowledge me. So I went, thinking I might be get a round of applause at my table or something. I was stunned, and deeply honored to receive the final award of the night along this very sweet a video tribute of folks all over the state reading from my books and talking about my articles.”

Naylor is the 25th person to be inducted into the Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame.



Additionally, Naylor received the 2018 Media Award from Arizona Parks and Recreation Association at a banquet held at Westin Kierland in Scottsdale on July 25. The award recognizes an individual or company for consistent efforts in the area of print, electronic, or social media for support of parks, recreation, and cultural services.

For the past decade, Naylor has been the freelance travel writer for the Arizona Republic. Before that he wrote for Arizona Highways. He writes for the Arizona Visitor Guide as well as guides for Sedona, Scottsdale, Yuma, Cochise County and others.

His articles about Arizona have appeared in dozens of national and regional publications and he maintains a large following on social media platforms.

“Everything I write is designed to encourage folks to explore their Arizona neighborhood and beyond,” said Naylor. “Go for a hike, visit a park or museum, kayak a river, ride a train or take a road trip. We live in the most beautiful state in the country, one with unmatched diversity of scenery and amazing history. See as much of it as you can.”

Naylor is the author of several books including Boots & Burgers: An Arizona Handbook for Hungry Hikers, Arizona Kicks on Route 66 and The Amazing Kolb Brothers of Grand Canyon.

He is finishing up two more Arizona books and has also been hired to write the Grand Canyon National Park Centennial Magazine celebrating the park’s 100th anniversary in 2019.

Naylor has lived in Cottonwood for 23 years with his wife, Michele, a member of the Jerome Artists Cooperative, and a house full of rescue cats.

For more information, and to connect with his Facebook and Twitter pages, visit www.rogernaylor.com.