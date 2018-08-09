What's Happening: Aug. 10, 2018

Clarktoberfest returns October 6

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Oct. 6t. This is the day the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance along with The Clarkdale Foundation and The Town of Clarkdale bring you our biggest and best party of the year. Join us from 1-9 pm for our fifth annual Clarktoberfest on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale.

This event spans the street for two blocks of downtown and includes kid events in the park.

There will be food from Clarkdale restaurants, many different craft breweries represented along with the wineries of Clarkdale.

This year the Northern Arizona Blues Alliance will hold their fourth annual International Blues Competition from 1-5 p.m. and at 6 p.m. local musical favorite Potent Motion will take the stage.

Main Street will be loaded with artists, arts & crafts, local businessess and community organizations, plus activities for all ages. The park will be the host of Dogtoberfest for our furry family dog members, too.

For more information on the event, to sign up as a volunteer or to print your vendor application please visit www.clarktoberfestaz.com or Facebook/Historic Downtown Clarkdale.

Yavapai Democratic Party – Cottonwood

Friday, August 10th, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Yavapai Democratic Party- Cottonwood presents “An Open Evening Discussion with Deedra,” Deedra Abboud, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. Democratic candidate Kyrsten Sinema has also been invited.

Red Rooster Cafe, 901 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Old Town Cottonwood.

Serving light refreshments with beverages available for purchase.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Limited seating.

Learn Excel with Verde Valley Computer Club

Mark these dates on your calendar: August 14 and August 28 at 5 pm. A Workshop, “excel at Excel at your own pace.” Start with the easy commands and shortcuts. Progress to formatting and conditional formatting. Come early and get a good seat. Presented by Robert O’Donnell of Verde Valley Computer Club. Bring a friend and learn together. Similar programs are LibreOffice, OpenOffice and Google Sheets. No Charge but free will donations accepted to defray costs. Verde Valley Computer Club, Clemenceau Building, Willard Street at Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood. Dave 639-0106

August 30: Internship Conference

On Thursday, August 30 from 1-5 p.m., design the ideal internship with employers, intern candidates, and program specialists at the Camp Verde Community Library. Cost is $35 for businesses, $25 for nonprofits, and $10 for intern candidates. See Facebook.com/VisitCampVerde events to register. This event is sponsored by Town of Camp Verde, Yavapai College, Goodwill Industries, Arizona@Work, and Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce. Contact 928.554.0008 or sebra.choe@campverde.az.gov.

Meet the candidates at Jerome Middle Park

Meet the candidates - Jerome - Middle Park - Hull Ave. Friday Aug 17, at 9:30 to 11 am.

Come enjoy a pleasant morning at Middle Park in Jerome, Arizona with Congressional District 4 candidate Dr. David Brill and legislative district 6 candidates Felicia French, Bobby Tyler and Wade Carlisle.

This outdoor political event will allow the general public to hear short speeches from each of the candidates and a chance to mingle and ask questions.

For More information contact eric@brillforcongress.com or @ (928) 460 1927 (cell) or visit www.BrillforCongress.com

Positive Self-Talk: The Language of Champions

Join us in the Copper Room at Camp Verde Community Library from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, Tuesday, Aug. 28 for a free 3-week workshop on Positive Self-Talk. The workshop meets the next two Tuesdays at the same time and location, ending on Sept. 11.

This workshop can help you master the inner game of success. Aromatherapy and essential oils can help you leverage your intention to realize your dreams.

Pre-registration appreciated. Call Carson Ralston, Library Specialist-Adult Programs, CVCL, 928-554-8391 or call/text Honey Rubin at 404.626.5535.

Free Health Screenings - Know your Numbers … Choose your Lifestyle

Camp Verde Community Library offers FREE Health Screenings Friday, September 7th, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. These non-fasting screenings for cholesterol, diabetes and blood pressure are sponsored by Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) and Verde Valley Medical Centers.

During the 20 minute non-fasting Biometric screening you will not only get your “Numbers” but a healthcare professional will go over your results with you to help you understand the connection between your numbers and healthy lifestyle habits.

No appointment necessary.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde, AZ. For more information call NAH at 928-853-0879 or contact the Library at 928-554-8391.

Free class for job seekers

The Cottonwood Public Library is offering a new program for job seekers called Jobs 101. On the third Thursdays of every month patrons can learn how to take advantage of free library resources to help them on their way to a new career. Topics to be covered will be choosing the right career, online job searching, using resume building templates to create professional looking resumes or cover letters, and helpful tips for interviews and resume writing. Universal Class, the online resource that gives library card holders free access to over five-hundred self-paced online classes, will also be covered. Registration is required for this free class, please call 928-634-7559 to sign up. The next class takes place on Thursday, August 16, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Dede Ewald Room. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info, or follow them on Facebook.

Big Band Echoes at the Library

Big Band Echoes, a nostalgic look back to the Big Band Era of the 30’s, 40’s and 50’s, will be meeting at the Cottonwood Public Library on Friday, August 17 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. and continues on the third Friday of each month. Hosted by Jim Ahlstrom, a former radio personality now living in Cottonwood, the program will feature music from the Big Band Era along with a special emphasis each month on a featured big band leader, a short bio and a sampling of their best known hits. Noted big band singers will also be featured.

Ahlstrom says he’ll conduct some trivia elements involving big band themes, song titles, and lyrics to challenge the audience. The audience will also be introduced to foreign big bands, one or two novelty songs and portions of big band radio remotes recorded during that era. Current artists of the big band genre will also be presented. “I’m hoping that the attendees will not only enjoy listening to some long forgotten tunes but will also enjoy participating in the trivia portion of the evening,” Ahlstrom added.

This month Ahlstrom will be featuring Ray Anthony as the featured band of the month, and the featured vocalist of the month is Keely Smith. Other bands to be featured will be Tony Corbiscello, Ralph Flanagan, Phil Harris, Les Brown, Kay Kyser, Vaughn Monroe, Jimmy Dorsey, Sammy Kaye, and Glenn Miller. Among Big Band Era vocalists to be heard include Kate Smith, Doris Day, Johnny Mercer, The Andrews Sisters, Kitty Kallen and Buddy Clark.

For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info or find them on Facebook. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Legion Post 135 launches clothing drive for StandDown 2018

Hot and sticky – well, think cool and about the annual winter clothing drive sponsored by the Cornville American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary. The drive recently kicked off and runs through Aug. 13th to Sept 21. The majority of the clothing will be distributed at the 2018 Yavapai County StandDown, held for the third year in Prescott on Sept. 28 and 29. Arizona Veterans StandDown Alliance, a program of the Arizona Housing Coalition, is proud to support the coordination of the annual 2018 Yavapai County StandDown, in partnership with many dedicated community-based organizations.

Drop-off locations for the drive in Cottonwood are Super Clean Laundry (Maytag) located at 790 S. Main St. and Georgie’s at 517 N 12th St.; and in Cornville, the Old Corral Bar located at 11375 Cornville Rd. Collection boxes in each business will be clearly marked.

Legion Post 135 Cmdr., Keith Tucker, stated that “although the majority of the clothing will be dispersed to the vets in Prescott, some selected coats and other warm garments will be held back for local distribution.” He went on to explain that in the past four years, the post has supported the Clarkdale Elks by participating in their (Elks) Distressed Veterans Christmas lunch by suppling winter garments given to our local veterans.



As further explanation, he went on to say, “In the past, we donated clothing from the drive to the Prescott VA Hospital, but several years ago, they changed their policy and now will only accept new clothing.”

For more information concerning the drive, please call Project Chairman, Jeri Strande at 928-649-3374.



Child Care Workshop

Arizona Association for Supportive Child Care is a nonprofit agency dedicated to enhancing the quality of care for children in Arizona. They will be providing a free workshop for caregivers entitled Language Development - Listening and Understanding on Saturday, August 11th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Public Library. This workshop will help participants gain an understanding of how children grow and develop language skills in the early years. The training is geared for caregivers of 0-3 year olds. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info or find them on Facebook. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Cottonwood Toastmasters

The public is invited to attend Cottonwood Toastmasters Club meetings:

When: Every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. (except holidays)

Where: Cottonwood Village Meeting Room, 201 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood

What do we do?

A. Practice public speaking.

B. Learn to tell jokes for laughter.

C. Improvise a pitch on the spot.

D. Discover our storytelling ability.

E. Sacrifice chickens for good luck.

F. All of the above (except E)

For more information, contact Lou Rangel (928-300-4945) or Noah Blough (626-376-7637)

Volunteer Orientation/Food Recovery Project

Sedona Area Homeless Alliance and Cornucopia Community Advocates’ Food Recovery Program have partnered in the effort to increase the recovery of perishable foods in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

In Arizona, 1 in 3 children, and 1 in 5 adults, are food insecure, which means they do not know where their next meal is coming from. While at the same time a lot of nutritional food is being dumped in our landfills. In the homeless community nearly everyone is food insecure.

There are millions of tons of food loss in the United States. Food Recovery Programs are a high benefit, low risk way to reduce waste and feed the hungry. The basic steps to ensure a difference in the way we treat food are

1) Reduce the volume of food we generate

2) Donate all extra foods

3) All usable food scrapes can go to animals

4) Unusable foods go to compost

5) Anything left can go to landfill

Cornucopia Community Advocates’ Food Recovery Program started their program in January 2017 and have recovered 100,000 pounds of food in the Verde Valley, everything from apples to baked lemon bars.

The partnership of these two service organizations will focus on raising awareness of the problem, reduce waste, and reduce hunger while creating community cooperation.

Those interested in getting involved at any level are invited to a Volunteer Orientation on Saturday August 11th, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Starbucks in West Sedona: 1885 West SR 89A. Participants are asked to register at SedonaHomeless@gmail.com.

For more information call SAHA (928) 978-9387

Nominations open for Making a Difference awards

Professional Women’s Group (PWG) nominations for Making a Difference awards are open until Aug. 31. Nomination form available at pwgaz.org. To register as a sponsor, please go to PWG’s website, pwgaz.org/making-a-difference/. The Making a Difference winner will be announced at the group’s Oct. 16 meeting at 11:30 a.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. Online registration is $15 at pwgaz.org, including lunch. The cost is $20 at the door without lunch. Questions? Contact Alice Klies at alice.klies@pwgaz.org.

Three-Part Resume Writing Workshop on Wednesdays

Join us in The Center at Camp Verde Community Library for a Three-Part Resume Writing Workshop taking place on Wednesdays from 2:30-4 p.m. starting August 15th and ending on August 29. Each workshop will have a different focus:

August 15th: Linda Brannock, Career Coach at Yavapai College will discuss what information you should include in a successful resume and what you probably leave out and why. She will also discuss resume formats.

August 22nd: Mindy Brigham, Career Advisor from Goodwill Industries of Central & Northern Arizona will show us the various resume writing and job finding tools offered by Goodwill Industries.

August 29th: Gerry Laurito, Librarian at the Camp Verde Community Library will demonstrate resources available at the library for writing resumes, and finding jobs.

These 90-minute sessions will have time for questions and answers and some individual attention. The goal of these sessions will be that each participant leaves with a usable resume or one that is better than what they walked in with.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Rd., Camp Verde, AZ. For more information about this or any other program in the library, please contact us at (928) 554-8380.