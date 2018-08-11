60th Wedding Anniversary: Merle and Charlotte Warfield

Merle and Charlotte Warfield celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary August 12th. When they married 60 years, 720 months, 3,120 weeks and 21,915 days ago, they had no idea how many lives they would touch and how much that their love would grow. From their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and countless bonds and friendships over the years. To know them is to love them and on this day – both near and far, our hope is that they feel even an ounce of the unconditional love that they have put out into this world. Happy Anniversary Merle and Charlotte, Mom and Dad, Nana and Papa. We love you!
