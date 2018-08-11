Camp Verde Senior Center Volunteer of the Month

Camp Verde Senior Center and President Dennis Hach are happy to name Jeannine Stephan as Volunteer of the Month for August. Jeannine enjoys volunteering at the Thrift Store because it keeps her active and around people. Jeannine is a valued member of the Camp Verde Senior Center Thrift Store team.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.