Obituary: Frances Olgastine Brewer 1935-2018

Frances Olgastine Brewer Aug. 15, 1935 - July 28, 2018 Frances Olgastine Brewer was born on Aug. 15, 1935, near Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

She moved to Northern Arizona in 1946, where she met and married Alvia Brewer on Sept. 27, 1957. They moved to Hayward, California, in 1966 with their family of five.





They retired to Modesto, California, in 1991, where Frances and Alvia spent the last 27 years.

Frances especially enjoyed spending time with her five children and their spouses, her eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.







Frances finished her time on this earth on July 28, 2018.





She is survived by Alvia, her husband of 61 years; daughters, Terry and Myra; sons, Clifford, Doug and Bobby; grandchildren, Arleeta, Michael, Eddie, Debbie, Donny, Taylor, Derrick and Danny; and great-grandchildren, Moe, Cody and Ellie. She is preceded by her parents, Don and Mae Pender; sister, Daisy Bell Pender; and four brothers, JD Pender, Barker Pender, Lloyd Pender and Teddy Pender.





Frances – the wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend – will be missed by all.







A celebration of her life will be held at the American Legion, 480 S. Calvary Way, Cottonwood, Arizona, on Thursday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m.

