Your Phoenix CW to broadcast five NAU football games this season

FLAGSTAFF – Northern Arizona University Athletics is proud to announce that it has partnered with Your Phoenix CW, KASW-TV as the television home for Lumberjack football games for the second consecutive season.

In addition to airing a total of five NAU football games, Your Phoenix CW will also include two Lumberjack women’s soccer games as part of its broadcast package this fall.

“Phoenix is an important market for NAU Athletics and we are thrilled to have Your Phoenix CW showcase our student-athletes in competition again this season,” NAU Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow said.

The fall sports television package was secured by Learfield’s NAU Lumberjack Sports Properties, the university’s athletic multimedia rightsholder.





The football broadcast schedule will begin on Saturday, Sept. 8 when the ‘Jacks host Eastern Washington in a 4 p.m. MST kickoff. Other games that are part of the Your Phoenix CW slate include three additional home contests vs. Southern Utah (Sept. 22/4 p.m.), Cal Poly (Oct. 27/4 p.m.) and North Dakota (Nov. 17/2:30 p.m.).

Your Phoenix CW will also air one road football game at Sacramento State on Saturday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m.

Your Phoenix CW will begin its coverage of NAU Athletics this Saturday, August 11 at 7 p.m. with a live telecast of the women’s soccer team’s exhibition game against Arizona Christian.

The network will also broadcast the Lumberjacks’ women’s soccer game on Sunday, Oct. 21 vs. Idaho beginning at 12 p.m.

Your Phoenix CW, KASW-TV, is the CW affiliate in the Phoenix market on channel 6 and 61.1. It is owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms.

Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 80 television stations and 20 related digital multicast signals reaching 46 markets or approximately 13.1% of all U.S. television households. Nexstar’s portfolio includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV, The CW, Telemundo, Bounce TV, Me-TV, and LATV. Nexstar’s 48 community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities.

Pro-forma for the completion of all announced transactions Nexstar will own, operate, program or provides sales and other services to 110 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 58 markets or approximately 18.0% of all U.S. television households.

