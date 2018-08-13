The Sedona International Film Festival presents a tribute to French culture with a live concert “Paris Comes to Sedona” on Thursday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mary Fisher Theatre in Sedona.

The concert is part of the Voila Tour, a week-long celebration of French and Parisian culture. Twenty artists from France will arrive in Arizona for two weeks of cultural exchange and a celebration of our commonalities expressed in the Universal language of the arts.

“Paris comes to Sedona” is a unique concert with French Musicians and American guest Shondra Jepperson. Concert performers include: Swan Vaude (guitar), Slim & Pat Batteux (vocal, keyboard), Frankeur (vocal), Chris’n’Lo (vocal, guitar, harmonica), Manu Pribys (vocal, keyboard), Chirstophe Oury (accordion), and Belen “La Parisienne” (vocal).

Belen “La Parisienne” will impress you at first glance by her elegance but very quickly you will be charmed by her ability not to take herself too seriously. She exhudes a mixture of sensuality and cheekiness, reminiscent of Parisian cabarets and of the atmosphere of French sidewalk cafés. Whether she sings her own songs or classics Edith Piaf or Brigitte Bardot, you will be completely mesmerized. Belen will co-emcee some of the Voila Tour events as she speaks English well.

Frankeur is a Parisian singer, with an amazing voice, such a generous personality, a talented songwriter and original or cover singer in French and English. He will win your hearts and rock your mind, no doubt about it! He is one of the Voila Tour 2018 discoveries.

Chris & Lo’ is a surprising duo! Together they go to the heart of Blues, Soul, Rock and Pop standards adapting them to fit their own style: simple yet rich, spicy yet authentic. Their genuine friendship and great sense of show take you aboard their performance in a blink of an eye! They are high-ranked musicians without an ounce of pretension — a perfect illustration of the Voilà Tour spirit.

American guest star Shondra Jepperson is one of the most multi-talented artists in the music, acting & entertainment industry with over 40 years of professional experience. From singing to songwriting, acting, voice-overs, arranging, producing and coaching, Shondra’s talent is huge. And she IS Sedona.

Swan Vaude is a highly young talented session guitarist, as well as a gear demo performer. Aged 20, he started playing the guitar at a very young age and has now been in the professional world for several years. He’s about to release an instrumental fusion EP, featuring some well-known musicians from throughout the globe.

Manu Pribys will sing covers of famous French singers such as Charles Aznavour. His goal? To make you sing in French with him! He wrote “The History of Rock” in 1993 and then performed in Parisian cabarets. He collaborates with organist Stéfan Patry in the writing of the musical “John”. In 2003, he wrote the lyrics of the song “Si” sung by Bonnie Tyler and Kareen Antonn, and composed the song of the Swiss Telethon in 2005.

Christophe Oury has performed in most European countries with different formations of multiple influences (tango, jazz, songs, music from Eastern Europe ...). Musician and educated pedagogue, he holds a classic accordion master. He also formed at the center of musical improvisation in Strasbourg, France. Christophe is one of the most recognized classic French accordion players.

Slim Batteux and his wife Pat will perform in a duet for a French song. Slim will sing in Sioux Lakota language — very emotional moment of sharing culture between Europe and America. Slim worked with Eddy Taylor and Dave and JJ. He turns to artists like Eddy Mitchell, Michel Jonasz, Percy Sledge and many others. His name can be found on albums by Ray Charles, Carlinhos Brown, Gary Christian.

The Voilagers, recognized talented professional artists, are traveling all the way from France to perform in Arizona. Voilà Tour is designed to be a great opportunity to share and learn from our different cultures. Voilà Tour is a cultural exchange between France and Arizona. After a grand launch event in Paris in October 2016, Voila Tour first took place in March and April 2017 in Prescott and Sedona for 12 official events & jams. Music gigs and concerts, live art and crafts, French cuisine and wines were presented and performed by 23 people who came especially from France, artists and crew along with many talented American guests! Voila Tour is back in Sedona at Mary D Fisher Theatre.

The “Paris Comes to Sedona” concert will take the stage on Thursday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m., at the Mary Fisher Theatre. Tickets are $25 and available now.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177 or to order online, visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. You may also purchase tickets at the Sedona Film Festival office and Mary D. Fisher Theatre, located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.