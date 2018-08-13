Live music, 5 nights a week, at Sedona’s Bella Vita Ristorante

Join Bella Vita Ristorante in celebrating Sedona’s monsoon season with live entertainment five nights a week - every week in August - Wednesday through Friday August 17, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Sammy Davis will perform live at Bella Vita Ristorante. Sammy Davis’ Motown and R&B background bring a timeless and soulful style to his engaging performances. Davis has been in the spotlight on stages across the globe with musical powerhouses like The Temptations, Fats Domino and Chubby Checkers. Dance the night away to Davis’ great cover songs at Bella Vita Ristorante.

Golden Oldies performer Brian Peterman is live at Bella Vita Ristorante on Wednesday August 15th from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Brian Peterman is a veteran Alaskan commercial fisherman, having spent over 45 summers on the seas, earning him the nickname “The Fishin’ Musician.” Peterman has performed seasonally in the Verde Valley for the last 20 years and should not be missed.

Brian Peterman returns to Bella Vita Ristorante on Thursday, August 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Singer-songwriter Peterman has entertained audiences across the West Coast for over 30 years. Performing an eclectic mix of acoustic classics encompassing the great decades of the 60s and 70s as well as original material, Peterman’s performance style is fun easy going and down-to-earth, ensuring a great evening for all.

Saturday, August 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m., the live entertainment continues with troubadour and guitarist Dan Vega at Bella Vita Ristorante. Dan Vega performs a great mix of his original songs as well as a handful of carefully selected covers for the perfect evening of musical entertainment. Singer and songwriter, Vega is a Sedona local with strong guitar influences from the Buffalo and Austin Blues scenes.

Dan Vega will return to Bella Vita Ristorante for a special second performance on Sunday, August 19, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Rain or shine, Dan Vega’s songs will entertain everyone in attendance.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located at 6701 W State Route 89A

in the beautiful Sedona Pines Resort.

For hours of operation, general information and reservations please call (928) 282-4540 or visit www.bellavitasedona.com.