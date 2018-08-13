Planning well underway for 28th Sedona Arts Festival

Held against the backdrop of Sedona’s breathtaking red rock vistas, the Sedona Arts Festival will present its 28th annual fine art festival on Saturday, Oct. 13 and Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018.

Attracting artists from across the country, this renowned festival will showcase a diverse line up of over 100 juried artists as well as live music, food and art fun for the kids.

The Sedona Arts Festival is held on the campus of Sedona Red Rock High School, 990 Upper Red Rock Loop Road in West Sedona.

Complementing the already high caliber of work presented on the field, local and regional artists will showcase a limited number of original works to the Gallery Collective, a new area of the festival launched in 2017.

Over 100 pieces - paintings, prints, drawings, photography, sculpture, ceramic, fiber and jewelry - will be displayed and offered for sale in the Gallery Collective tent with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Sedona Arts Festival’s Scholarships and Grants Program which financially supports art education in the greater Sedona area.

Since the Festival’s inception in 1989, approximately $300,000 has been distributed to arts education groups as well as to graduating seniors pursuing higher education in the arts.

Continuous live music is an integral part of the festival each year and this year’s selection of artists is sure to please. Special musical performances by two innovative groups whose music is inspired by the natural environment will be part of the lineup: William Eaton and his group, Earth Speak and Rick Cyge with Meadowlark.

The Sedona Arts Festival also offers a variety of food truck choices, raffle prizes, a Gourmet Gallery with locally produced kitchen, bath, and home items, and the interactive KidZone, which gives children 12 and under the chance to create their own masterpieces with help from local artists.

A variety of make-and-take art projects are available at no cost thanks to the generous support of the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona. Children 12 and under also enjoy free admission to the festival when accompanied by a paying adult.