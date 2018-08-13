Rev your engines for Northern Arizona Rock, Roll and Ride – American Roots Festival

Steps to Recovery Homes is holding its third annual Northern Arizona Music Festival “Roots, Roll, and Ride” Benefit at The Collective Sedona Saturday, Oct. 13.

The event will start with a motorcycle run in the morning and follow with five to six bands playing. There will be exhibit booths and food available throughout the day.





Steps to Recovery Homes is looking for businesses and organizations to sponsor this event and get involved. The money raised will go to help with food, advertising, securing the facility and entertainment.



Sponsorship levels are Bronze $250, Silver $500, Gold $1,000, Platinum $1,500 and a Diamond Level at $2500. Sponsoring this event will give your business the opportunity to be part of the solution for an issue that affects our community at a deep level, according to the Board of Directors

Fundraising Committee, Steps to Recovery Homes.

For more information, call (928) 649-0077, or visit stepstorecoveryhomes.org/roots-roll-and-ride/