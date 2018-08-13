The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new film “Running for Grace” Aug. 17-22 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Matt Dillon, Jim Caviezel and Ryan Potter star in “Running for Grace”, a beautiful, touching new family drama offering adventure, romance, friendship and hope.

Love is worth going the distance.

A timeless tale that takes place against the backdrop of the segregated coffee fields in Hawaii, “Running for Grace” is a coming of age journey about a young man who transcends the boundaries of race and class in pursuit of a forbidden love.

An orphan boy of mixed race finds family with the newly arrived white village doctor in Hawaii. The boy can run like the wind, and begins bringing Doc’s medicine to coffee pickers throughout the mountainous region. On an errand, the medicine runner meets the daughter of the plantation owner and a forbidden, young love blossoms like the white “Kona Snow” of the surrounding coffee trees.

“I made ‘Running for Grace’ to bring my family (and hopefully yours) together to experience an uplifting movie with themes of challenges and victories that we can all relate to on a daily basis,” said director David L. Cunningham. “I think audiences will be entertained as they are swept away to another time and place and hopefully the importance of identity and the power of adoption will resonate.

“Running for Grace” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 17-22. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Aug. 17, 18 and 20; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.