Mingus OK’s additional duties, pay for superintendent

COTTONWOOD – On Aug. 9, the Mingus Union School Board approved additional pay and additional duties for District Superintendent Penny Hargrove, Business Manager Lynn Leonard and Principal Genie Gee as listed in the board’s consent agenda.

In a reorganization of district office duties, Hargrove will also serve as director of Human Resources in a one-year pilot position. The added responsibilities come with an additional $5,800 for the 2018-2019 school year to fill the “additional duties beyond that of the superintendent,” according to the Personnel Action Form in the district’s Aug. 9 agenda packet.

Also in a reorganization of district office duties, Leonard will also serve as grants management, as she fills the “additional duties beyond that of the business manager,” according to the Personnel Action Form in the district’s Aug. 9 agenda packet.

Leonard’s additional duties come with a $4,100 annual pay increase.

In addition to being the school’s principal, Gee will also serve as Title I Interventionist, which comes with a $4,500 annual increase.

The board also approved three additional special education paraprofessionals to work seven hours each day of the 181-day calendar year, and approved extra duty and extra pay for special education teachers Marti Gilmore and Erin Boisrond to also serve as Special Education co-coordinators.

Gilmore and Boisrond replace School Psychologist Phil Tanner’s former dual role as special education director. Tanner was relieved of his duties as SPED director in July.

Gilmore and Boisrond will each earn an additional $7,500 annually.