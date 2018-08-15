Blasting activity planned at Cottonwood slag pile

Minerals Research, Inc.’s slag recovery project in Cottonwood. (VVN/Vyto Starinskas)

  • Originally Published: August 15, 2018 3:07 p.m.

    • Officials at Minerals Research, Inc., in Cottonwood have advised the company plans some blasting activity at the slag pile located off South 6th Street Monday, August 20.

    "Should you hear or feel this activity please do not be alarmed. The activity is carefully monitored and controlled and will have minimal impact to the immediate community," said Tom Hurkett, Minerals Research, Inc.

