Chantry Trial: Court dismissed without a verdict after first day of deliberations

CAMP VERDE – The trial of a former pastor charged with multiple counts of child molestation and assault ended its fourth week Thursday without a verdict.
Thomas Chantry, 47, faces felony charges involving five counts of child molestation and three aggravated assault charges. He is accused of committing these offenses more than 20 years ago while he worked as a pastor at Miller Valley Baptist Church in Prescott. He was 24 at the time.
Accusations by alleged victims included incidents where Chantry disciplined children of the families in his congregation so severely he left bruises and marks. Some of the abuse later turned into molestation, according to witness testimony.
Chantry denied all of the allegations during his testimony.
Jurors began deliberations Thursday at 10 a.m. and were sent home at around 4:30 p.m. One juror has travel obligations Friday so the deliberations will reconvene next Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Camp Verde.
Prosecuting Attorney Susan Eazer requested the release conditions be changed on Chantry as he may be a flight risk due to new evidence she tried to introduce earlier this week.
The evidence concerned a 2004 Illinois police report detailing an incident where Chantry allegedly spanked a child so hard he left bruises. Superior Court Judge Bradley Astrowsky did not allow the evidence into court as it was late into the trial. Judge Astrowsky also denied Eazer’s motion of changing Chantry’s release conditions.
More like this story
- Chantry Trial: Attorneys begin closing arguments after four weeks of testimony
- Chantry trial: Defense rests in pastor molestation case
- Jury selection begins in pastor molestation case
- Witnesses claim pattern of abuse, molestation in trial of former Prescott minister
- Chantry Trial Week 3: Defendant testifies, expert witness details circumstances of ‘honest false memory’
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.