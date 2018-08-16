Dr. Daniel Bright teacher arrested for alleged sex with 17-year-old boy

COTTONWOOD -- A middle school teacher, 22-year-old Isabella Miller-Bowman, at Dr. Daniel Bright School, was arrested Thursday for an alleged sexual encounter with a 17-year-old boy.

The teacher also was placed on administrative leave Thursday, said Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King.

The teen boy is not a student in the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District, King said.

According to a news release from the Cottonwood Police Department, “Even though Bowman is a teacher at DDB it doesn’t appear any students of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek District were involved or that there was any inappropriate contact with those students. The 17-year-old victim attends a school outside of that district and the relationship appears to have originated outside of any school setting. It is ongoing and Bowman may face additional charges. We do not believe there are any other victims at this time, however, this investigation is still ongoing,” said Cottonwood Police Sgt. Chad Sinn.

“The matter is being investigated by the Cottonwood Police Department and will be dealt with appropriately,” King said in a Thursday news release. “Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Cottonwood Police Department.”

King emphasized there is no reason to believe any of COCSD’s students were involved in this alleged incident or that there was any inappropriate contact with any of COCSD’s children.

“COCSD is committed to the safety of all students and expects all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct when it comes to our community’s children. We must all work together, staff, students, families and community to provide a safe learning environment for children to learn, grow and thrive. If you have any concerns please don’t hesitate to contact my office at (928) 634-2288 ext. 1144 or Cottonwood Police Department at (928) 634-4246,” said King.

Information provided by Cottonwood Police Department and Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District.