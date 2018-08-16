Commentary: Good things happening at Beaver Creek School District

The Blended Learning program in 5th-8th grades is off to a great start. Students are engaged and excited to learn using our new systems and tools.

Mrs. Diana Iverson and Mr. Jimmy Womack secured the company for deepening the well. The work has been completed.

The Beaver Creek School volleyball team is already started tryouts for their team. The ladies are working hard and so are their coaches, Mrs. Micca Martinez and Mrs. Jesica Kramme-Richardson.

Mr. Cody Kukulski attended training on the successful coordination of a quality English language learner program. The training was offered by the Arizona Department of Education.

Mrs. Devon Artrip and Mrs. Micca Martinez were both awarded $500 mini grants through APS. Congrats!

Our 21st Century Learning Community began their Friday programming on Aug. 10. They had 66 kids in attendance, and it was a wonderful first day of the year. Ms. Sheryl Winkler runs this Friday program.

The Back to School BBQ was a success. Many families joined our staff and community partners to learn about our community, school, and individual classrooms. More than 300 people were served dinner, and 171 families signed into classrooms. Mrs. Lyndel Kelley coordinated the event with community partners.

Mr. Jeff Clarke has been planning all summer for a new mountain biking club that he hopes to get started soon.

Mrs. Diana Iverson and Mrs. Karin Ward were notified of the VW program awarding school districts funds for a new bus. The next step is to apply for the funds and then find a bus!

The first day back for staff included rotating through rooms to learn about Beaver Creek programs and benefits.

The staff enjoyed smaller interactive groups with Mrs. Iverson (Bus Safety), Mrs. Sacco (Special Education Law), Mr. Worden (Tech issues), Mrs. Wheeler (Capture Kids Hearts), Mrs. Martinez (Emergency Response Planning and Playground Safety), a TRUST representative on Trips and Falls, and our benefits representatives ( AFLAC, VOYA , and Health Insurance).

All our students are enjoying free breakfast and lunch this year.

The first week of school was exciting for students and staff alike.

Teachers were excited to see students again, and students did a great job learning procedures for the new school year.