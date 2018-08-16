Obituary: Jim Mattison

Jim Mattison was raised in the suburbs of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with his brother, Brian. As a youth he loved boats, cars and fishing.
In 1975 he married Susan and in 1976 they moved to Arizona and he became a respiratory therapist.
In 1980 Jim and Susan moved to Cottonwood, Arizona, to start a family. He was a great father and wonderful husband.
He is survived by his wife, two sons, three grandchildren, and brother.
Memorial Services will be Aug. 18 at 1 p.m., at the Verde Valley Christian Church, 406 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, Arizona, 86326.
Information provided by survivors.
