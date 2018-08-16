Pricetag for Cottonwood City Hall? $1.8 million

COTTONWOOD -- Millions of dollars of city-owned property are going to be up for sale.

The City of Cottonwood intends to sell some of its used and unused property appraised at almost $3 million.

A public meeting for prospective bidders and realtors will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21 at the Cottonwood Public Safety building.

One of the properties listed is the City Hall building located at 826 N. Main St. It is currently appraised at $1.8 Million.

For decades, the Cottonwood City Council Chambers building has been nested within the historical heart of Old Town.

Now, city staff is considering the following concepts for a new city hall:

• Construct a new building behind the current city hall in the activity park.

• Construct a new building at Sixth Street and Hwy 89A.

• Construct a new building on the Nackard property in Old Town.

• Purchase Riverfront Commons properties for new city hall.

• Lease space in Safeway Shopping Center

One of the most discussed ideas on the table is the property at Riverfront Commons.

The building is currently owned by Northern Arizona Healthcare. NAH bought the property to host some of its own services five years ago, but the building has remained empty.

The cost estimate of purchasing the roughly 30,000-square-foot building is $2 million, according to staff documents.

Deputy City Manager Rudy Rodriguez has noted in past council meetings that $2 million for the property would be a steal.

But past council meetings have revealed that council members are divided on whether or not the city should spend that kind of money on a new city hall.

Council Member Deb Althouse argued during a March 6 city council meeting that she wasn’t comfortable or a citizen taking on that level of debt without having a plan to pay it back.

If You Go …

• What: Public meeting concerning city-owned parcels for sale

• Date: August 21st, 2018

• Time: 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

• Location: Cottonwood Public Safety, 199 S 6th Street