5 things to watch in sports this week Aug. 19

Little League World Series continues

There’s wall-to-wall coverage of the Little League World Series this week.

The LLWS has games every day this week except for Friday, culminating with the International Championship on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on abc and the U.S. Championship at 12:30 p.m. on abc. The other games are on ESPN or ESPN2. For a schedule, go to littleleague.org.

The Little League World Series is majors baseball (ages 10 to 12). The tournament is in South Willamsport, Penn. and Japan is the defending champion.

Michigan (Great Lakes), New York (Mid-Atlantic), Iowa (Midwest), Rhode Island (New England), Idaho (Northwest), Georgia (Southeast), Texas (Southwest) and Hawaii (West) the American teams.

South Korea (Asia-Pacific), Queensland (Australia), British Columbia (Canada), Puerto Rico (Caribbean), Spain (Europe-Africa), Kawaguchi (Japan), Panama (Latin America) and Tamaulipas (Mexico) are the international teams in the tournament.

Mingus golf tees off

Both Mingus Union golf teams start the season this week.

On Monday the Marauder ladies start their first regular season when they host Glendale Raymond S. Kellis at 3 p.m. at Verde Santa Fe, at 645 Verde Santa Fe Parkway in Cornville. This is Mingus Union’s second season. Last year they played at the developmental with a squad of all freshmen.

Then on Tuesday at 2 p.m., the Mingus Union gentlemen host Bradshaw Mountain, Mohave and Page at Verde Santa Fe. With a talented senior class, the Marauders look to return to the state tournament.

Red Sox host the Indians

Two of the best teams in baseball clash this week in Boston.

As of press time, both the Boston Red Sox (10.5 games) and the Cleveland Indians (12 games) have massive leads in their divisions, so it’s almost time to think about the postseason. The Red Sox host the Indians on Monday at 4:10 p.m. on the MLB Network in a possible playoff series preview.

Rick Porcello (15-5) and Corey Kluber (15-6) are expected to start for Boston and Cleveland respectively. Porcello has an ERA of 4.04 and 150 strike outs in 152 innings pitched and Kluber a 2.68 ERA and 160 strike outs in 168 innings pitched.

Camp Verde volleyball scrimmages

Volleyball season starts in Camp Verde on Thursday night.

The Cowboys will host Mayer and Ash Fork for a scrimmage on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Ash Fork is in 1A this year. Last season they went 12-5 during the regular season, beating Camp Verde 3-0.

Mayer went 10-7 last year, making it to the first round of the 1A state tournament.

This is year three of head coach Britney Armstrong’s tenure at Camp Verde.

Mingus Union football hosts Show Low

After their 53-14 season opening win, Mingus Union football faces a Show Low team licking its wounds.

On Friday at 7 p.m. the Marauders (1-0) host Show Low (0-1), who dropped their opening game 21-14 to 2A Eager Round Valley. Show Low is a 3A team but is routinely in the playoffs at that level.

After a scoreless first quarter, Round Valley struck first, leading 7-0 at the half. They scored 14 points in the third quarter, enough to hold on beat the Cougars, who scored eight in the third and six in the fourth.

Camp Verde opens its season against Scottsdale Prep at Paradise Valley High School on Friday at 7 p.m. It’s also the season opener for the Spartans, who hail from the 2A Salt Region.