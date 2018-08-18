Obituary : Evelyn Mae Witt 1935-2018

Evelyn Mae Witt, 82, of Anacortes, Washington, formerly of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.

Evelyn was born on Dec. 4, 1935, in Danville, Illinois, the daughter of George and Mary Antoinette (Brown) Lutz.



Her beloved husband, Richard, preceded her in death on May 4, 2016.





A full obituary will be published later.





