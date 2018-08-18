Obituary: Irene M. Henkiel 1935-2018

Irene M. Henkiel, 83, of Sedona, Arizona, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on July 20, 2018.

She was born on March 29, 1935, in a farmhouse in Port Crane, New York, to Alexander and Mary (Pichura) Gierlach.





She graduated from Johnson City High School in Johnson City, New York, in 1952. She was a secretary for IBM for 23 years. She lived in Binghamton, New York; Sedona, Arizona; Roswell, New Mexico; Ivins, Utah; Green Valley, Arizona; and Cottonwood, Arizona.

She was an active member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Sedona, Arizona. She enjoyed playing cards, Mahjong and water aerobics.



She was predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Mary Gierlach, and her brother, Joseph Gierlach.



She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Donald E. Henkiel; sons, Paul S. Henkiel, Anthony F. (Mariann) Henkiel and grandsons, Trevor and Boaz; and sister Dorothy Sepelak.





Services were held privately.



Information provided by survivors.