Celebration of life planned Aug. 22 for former Yavapai County supervisor, state senator and state treasurer Carol Springer

Carol Springer passed away on August 9, 2018 in Prescott Arizona.



She was born December 5, 1936 in Nathrop Colorado.



A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, August 22, 2018, from 3-7 p.m. at the Windsock Lounge, 1385 Iron Springs Road, Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements were entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Mrs. Springer was a Yavapai County Board of Supervisor from 2005-2012. She was an Arizona State Senator, District 1, from 1990-1998, and Arizona State Treasurer 1999-2003.

As a Yavapai County Board of Supervisor, Carol worked to create county budget reforms that provided more accountability and save taxpayer dollars. She worked to lower property tax rates to help offset state mandated increases in property valuations and worked to create a long-range plan for capital improvements to reduce future costs of necessary building expansions.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisor, Chairman Rowle Simmons said, “She was a great friend, hardworking, and could always be relied on to watch the bottom line. She will be missed.”