The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the fun, uniquely nostalgic, award-winning new film “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood” Aug. 24-30 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood” is the deliciously scandalous story of Scotty Bowers, a handsome ex-Marine who landed in Hollywood after World War II and became confidante, aide-de-camp and lover to many of Hollywood’s greatest male — and female — stars.

In the 1940s and ‘50s, Scotty ran a gas station in the shadow of the studio lots where he would connect his friends with actors and actresses who had to hide their true sexual identities for fear of police raids at gay bars, societal shunning and career suicide. An unsung Hollywood legend, Bowers would cater to the sexual appetites of celebrities — straight and gay — for decades.

In 2012, he finally spilled his secrets in the New York Times best-selling memoir “Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars”, which revealed a dramatic, pre-Stonewall alternate history of Hollywood. While the studio PR machines were promoting their stars as wholesome and monogamous, Bowers was fulfilling the true desires of many of them.

This cinéma-vérité documentary by director Matt Tyrnauer (“Valentino: The Last Emperor”) tells his story, as well as presents eye-opening takes on icons from the Hollywood Golden Age including Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, Spencer Tracy, Lana Turner, Ava Gardner and many more.

“Fun, dishy and uniquely nostalgic.” — Los Angeles Times

“Captures a fascinating era of Hollywood. There’s plenty of gossip to be found here, but there’s also no shortage of humanity.” — The Wrap

“A seriously significant story of prejudice and hypocrisy on a literally mythic scale.” — The Wall Street Journal

“Deliciously salacious!” — Entertainment Weekly

“Engaging, colorful, always entertaining. ‘Scotty’ smartly dissects how stifling the era’s sexual politics were.” — Screen Daily

“Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 24-30. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday and Monday, Aug. 24 and 27; 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25; and 7 p.m. on Sunday and Thursday, Aug. 26 and 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.