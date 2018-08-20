Steakhouse89 keeps on rocking with top Sedona musicians

Steakhouse89 continues offering performances by some of Northern Arizona’s best musicians every night of the week except Mondays when it’s closed.

The following is the live-music schedule from Wednesday, August 22, to Tuesday, August 28.

Wednesday, August 22 – 5 to 8 p.m. “Dan Vega”

Get ready for a special treat Sedona as Steakhouse89 adds the fabulous Dan Vega to its roster of performing musicians. Hailing from the mystical Red Rock region of Sedona, AZ, Dan Vega crafts his unique blend of soulful contemporary RnB singing with delicate blues-tinged guitar work. Years of classical and jazz saxophone training and performance molded Dan into a balanced and refined professional with eclectic tastes reaching every corner of the musical spectrum. Dan has found his voice as a singer-songwriter and is elated to bring fresh and exciting new projects to the Southwest U.S. and beyond.

Thursday, August 23 – 5 to 8 p.m. “ Phil Rossi ”

The ever-popular Phil Rossi is a versatile piano player who began playing the piano when he was eight years old. From that point he progressed by practicing until he was sixteen years old at which point he formed a trio with two neighborhood friends a drummer and bass player and began his career by playing church socials, school sock hops etc. He has lived in Chicago most of his life, Florida and now resides in beautiful Sedona, AZ. He had been fortunate during his musical career to have worked with “The Chairman of the Board” Frank Sinatra Sr. and also with his son Frank Jr. and drummer Buddy Rich to name a few. His music will take you back in time (from Cole Porter, the Gershwin’s, up to Billy Joel, creating memories of long ago.

Friday and Saturday,

August 24-25 – 5 to 8 p.m. “Paulo”

Paolo is an accomplished vocalist/pianist known for putting a delicious twist of romance back into jazz. His audience loves to hear his new arrangements of the great romantic songs of the past. His musical style is a modern blend of breathy vocals, rich harmonies and soulful rhythms. His “best musical friend” is his keyboard, and his “favorite song” is the one he is singing each moment.

Tuesday, August 28 – 5 to 8 p.m. “David Vincent Mills”

David Vincent Mills is a funky jazz pianist and keyboardist, composer, recording artist and producer. His projects range from solo piano, to his jazzy funk trio DiVoM and his jazzy funk duo Project ‘Sticks & Bones’, to his straight ahead jazz piano trio Project ‘Jazz’ and his progressive straight ahead jazz piano trio Project ‘Nazz’, to his ‘Conversations in Music’ series. He is an extremely versatile Sedona musician who knows how to please a crowd and keep them coming.Please visit www.steakhouse89.com to make a reservation or call 928-204-2000. Steakhouse89 is located at 2620 W. S.R. 89A, Sedona.