Two Camp Verde men killed in Saturday plane crash

Two Camp Verde men were killed Saturday evening, Aug. 18, when the experimental plane they were flying in crashed in rugged terrain southeast of Montezuma Castle in Camp Verde, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said.

The bodies of Glenn Tenniswood, 68, of Camp Verde, and Ron Walker, 78, of Camp Verde, were found at the scene of the crash.

Tenniswood was the pilot of the experimental “Air Camper” model airplane, said Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesman for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO), in a statement Sunday, Aug. 19.

“YCSO would like to express condolences to the family and friends of Glenn and Ron,” D’Evelyn said. “YCSO would also like to thank personnel from the Copper Canyon Fire Department who assisted in the recovering the bodies.”

The plane, which was located about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, was initially reporter overdue about 6:30 p.m.

A family member of the plane’s owner said they had been trying to reach the pilot for several hours without success.

Earlier in the day, Tenniswood said he was taking a friend for a short flight around Yavapai County, but local aircraft towers had no record of the plane in the air.

Sheriff’s deputies located the plane by using GPS coordinates from the cellphone of one of the plane’s occupants.

The two bodies were recovered Sunday. Among the personnel on-scene Sunday were a representative from the National Transportation Safety Board and YCSO Backcountry Team.