Cottonwood P&Z approves permit for eatery by Main Stage

Cottonwood Planning and Zoning unanimously approved an extension of a conditional use permit for a new eatery in the building behind Main Stage at the Mingus and Main intersection.

Bee Stop Eatery will provide what applicant Micaela Lavender describes as “clean cuisine.”

“I am making everything myself,” she said. “It will be nourishing for the body.”

The drive-thru restaurant will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whipped Coffee and Pastry previously occupied that space but ceased operation six months ago.

The permit extends the approval date for the C1 zoning district.

Discussion of a request for a Starbucks at the intersection of State Route 89A and 260 has been rescheduled for a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 10.

The Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce abandoned the location after moving to a new site a year ago.

In September 2017, the Cottonwood City Council identified the 89A-260 intersection as “the No. 1 transportation priority in the Verde Valley.” Improving the intersection of SR 89A and SR 260 was a project that Cottonwood staff asked the City Council to consider recommending as a top priority.

For agendas and minutes, visit https://cottonwoodaz.gov/AgendaCenter/Planning-Zoning-Commission-11 A livestream of the meetings is also available on the Verde Valley TV YouTube channel.