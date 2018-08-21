Ex-Cottonwood employee charged with forging drinking water test results in court next week

PRESCOTT – A former Cottonwood employee charged with forging drinking water test results will appear in court Monday, Aug 27, for a scheduled sentencing hearing at the Yavapai County Superior Court in Prescott.
Superior Court Judge Tina Ainley is handling the case.
In May, an Arizona grand jury indicted Hans Burnett after an investigation revealed he allegedly forged drinking water bacteria test results, according to a news release by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.
According to an Arizona Department of Health Services report, Cottonwood employees “knowingly” submitted inaccurate information in testing drinking water samples.
“Cottonwood’s officers and employees knowingly aided, permitted or abetted the submission of false or inaccurate information required by the statutes or regulations governing the licensure of environmental laboratories,” the report stated.
Cottonwood City Manager Doug Bartosh said Burnett resigned May 23. The city apologized in a public statement for “failure in performance.”
