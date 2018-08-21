Letter: Add me to list of Americans who are denied secrutity clearance

Editor:
I would like to ask Mr Trump to add my name to the list of American Patriots who have spoken up against his presidency and are, therefore, denied security clearance.
I see a very dangerous situation where the man in the White House is at war with his own government and the very people who are there to help him. He is certainly defining the battle line.
Dave Cupples
Verde Valley
Comments
Pintobeans 20 hours, 48 minutes ago
Oh please Dave, you are embarrassing yourself.