Camp Verde corner: Last Camp Verde D'backs trip of the year is vs. the first place Braves

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation has our final DBacks game of the season September 9 against the Atlanta Braves.

Join us for this Sunday trip as the leaders of AL West and AL East face off. Game ticket, transportation, and parking all for just $53 a person with our great seats in Section 111.



Get your best seats and avoid late fees by registering before August 28. Tickets may be available after that date but not guaranteed. Bus leaves at 10:30 am from the Camp Verde Community Center Gym located at 51 E. Hollamon Street.

Be sure to like and follow us on Facebook – Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation - for more activities.

­­– Camp Verde Parks & Recreation



Grasshopper Basketball Registration Open

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation announces that registration is open for another season of its highly popular youth Grasshopper Basketball Program.

This program for boys and girls in 1st thru 4th grade is a fun way to learn basketball and teamwork. Co-ed teams of boys and girls, led by volunteer coaches, are grouped by grade level and practice one night per week and compete on Saturday mornings.

The league is intended to allow kids to have fun, learn the fundamentals of basketball and develop teamwork. Lower baskets are used as well as smaller sized basketballs to make the game more enjoyable and successful for the kids. Last year over 100 kids had a great time playing basketball – you could be next!

Volunteer coaches are always needed for these teams. Coaching experience is not required, only the desire to help your kids and others have a good time. Without enough coaches this program is not possible. Parents interested in coaching should sign their kids up early and check the coaching box on the form by Sept. 22.

Registration this year is available on-line! No need to come to the office, just log-in to https://campverde.sportsiteslabs.com/player and sign up.



Registration is still only $40 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family if you register on-line. Paper registration is $5 more so come in to the office and we’ll help you register on-line.



All registration includes a uniform t-shirt. Scholarships may be available to help those in need courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde. Sign up is due by October 1 and teams will be assigned by Parks & Recreation.

Flyers with the web registration address will be available at the schools or the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main Street. Games are scheduled to start Saturday, October 20th and finish in early December.

For more information or to register come to Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or call (928) 554-0829.

– Camp Verde Parks & Recreation

Fall Adult Co-Ed Volleyball Registration

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces team registration for our Fall Co-Ed Volleyball season.

The season will start September 30th in the Community Center Gym at 51 E. Hollamon Street. Games will be played Sunday afternoons followed by a post season single elimination tournament.



There will be some open volleyball sessions at the Gym later in September, stay tuned for dates. Registration cost is $175 per team and is due by September 17. Gather your friends, form a team and have some fun.

Our new on-line registration system makes it easier than ever to register! Head coaches can register their team on line at https://campverde.sportsiteslabs.com/player and pay.

Approved players can then sign up on line to that team. No more paper rosters and chasing people for signatures.

Be sure to Like and Follow us on Facebook – Town of Camp Verde Parks & Recreation – for more information or contact Shawna Figy at Parks & Recreation (928)554-0829.

– Camp Verde Parks & Recreation

