Mingus football closes in on Bradshaw Mountain in media poll

Mingus Union football narrowed the gap in the second Grand Canyon Media Poll.

The Marauders remained second in the poll but saw their deficit behind Bradshaw Mountain shrink from four points to one. However, Mingus Union received six first place votes compared to the Bears’ five.

Both teams opened the season with wins. BM defeated Goodyear Estrella Foothills 20-13.

Lead by senior running back Alex Nelson’s 326 yards on 27 carries, the Marauders beat San Tan Valley Combs 53-14 to snap MUHS’s seven game losing streak to non Grand Canyon Region opponents.

Week 1 Schedule (Aug. 17)

Bradshaw Mountain 20, Estrella Foothills 13

Lake Havasu 34, Lee Williams 14

Mingus 53, Combs 14

Desert Edge 40, Prescott 17

Bye Week: Coconino, Flagstaff, Mohave

Week 2 Schedule (Aug. 24)

Bradshaw Mountain at Shadow Mountain, 7 p.m.

Thunderbird at Coconino, 7 p.m.

Glendale at Flagstaff, 7 p.m.

Lee Williams at Buckeye, 7 p.m.

Show Low at Mingus, 7 p.m.

Mohave at River Valley, 7 p.m.

Prescott at Canyon Del Oro, 7 p.m.

Bye Week: None