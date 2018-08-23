Taylor Waste alerts customers to route reorganization beginning week of Aug. 27

Taylor Waste, Inc., has announced changes in its pick-up schedule for trash and recyclable material.

“To maintain the timely and efficient service you expect from us, we are reorganizing our service routes,” Taylor Waste officials advised.

Beginning the week of August 27, customers whose service day was Friday will now receive service on Wednesdays.

Taylor Waste advises customers to remember to set containers out on Tuesday night to ensure that trash and recycling is picked up on Wednesday, beginning Aug. 29.

In addition, customers who previously received service on Wednesdays now will be served on Fridays beginning the week of Aug. 27.

Again, Taylor Waste advises those customers to set out their containers on Thursday night to ensure trash and recycling is picked up with the first new pick-up date planned on Aug. 31.

“Please be aware that if your service day falls on or after an observed holiday, you will be serviced on Saturday of the holiday week,” Taylor Waste officials shared

For more information, call 928-649-2662.

