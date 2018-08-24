Video: Consolidation compromise reached; November election canceled

Veteran Mingus Union School Board member James Ledbetter and the Mingus attorneys outside Yavapai County Superior Court Friday after a settlement was reached that cancels the November consolidation election. VVN/Kelcie Grega

The Verde Independent

  • Originally Published: August 24, 2018 1:50 p.m.

    • Mingus consolidation settlement by Verde News

    Attorneys for Mingus Union High School and the pro-consolidation Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools reached a settlement Friday in Yavapai County Superior Court that cancels the November consolidation election, but encourages the two sides to work together to craft petition language for a future effort on a merger of the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts.

