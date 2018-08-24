Video: Pro-consolidation group responds to Mingus settlement agreement

Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools members Andy Groseta (left) and Phil Terbell shared their views Friday afternoon on the consolidation lawsuit settlement agreement negotiated with the Mingus Union School District. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools members Andy Groseta (left) and Phil Terbell shared their views Friday afternoon on the consolidation lawsuit settlement agreement negotiated with the Mingus Union School District. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

  • Originally Published: August 24, 2018 3:07 p.m.

    • Mingus Consolidation reaction by Verde News

    Members of the Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools shared their views Friday afternoon on the consolidation lawsuit settlement agreement negotiated with the Mingus Union School District.

    See Video

    Related Stories

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.