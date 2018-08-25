Obituary: Glen C. Tenniswood

Glen C. Tenniswood, 68, an avid aviator, was killed in a plane crash on Aug. 18, 2018.

He served his community as a firefighter and then once retired, an EECP tech in Cottonwood, Arizona.





Glen was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and is survived by his loving wife, Debbie; his children: Erica, Amy (Jeff) Ferguson of Peoria, Arizona, and Mark (Lila) of Cochise, Arizona; his grandchildren: Ashley, Ryan, McKenna, Ella and Cora. He will be missed by all in his faithful community.





In lieu of flowers, there is a fund to aid in the recovery of the plane, arranged at Desert Financial.

The following link will give the instructions, if any would be interested in helping in this way. https://nevcal.com/recover-the-plane.html

Also, is a donation account at: https://www.gofundme.com/Recovery-of-the-plane?sharetype=teams&member=650256&rcid=r01-153509416993-9c15c2878cb84d87&pc=sm_co_campmgmt_m



Information provided by survivors.