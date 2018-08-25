Obituary: Meghan Reanne Barnes 1999-2018

Meghan Reanne Barnes passed on July 19, 2018. Meghan was born on Sept. 17, 1999.



During her too short time on Earth, she touched many lives. Meghan had an infectious laugh and a smile to match. She loved and cherished her family and friends.





Her family wishes to thank everyone who has reached out to them and supported them during this heartbreaking time.





Meghan is loved and missed by her parents, James and Toynette McAnally (Heath) and Jacob and Holly Barnes; her siblings, Madison, Sean, Tyler and Josh; her grandparents, Heath, McAnally, Barnes and LeTarte; her uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



